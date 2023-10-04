SCOTRUN, POCONO TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say, two have been charged in a Pocono Township cooking oil theft.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department on September 23, officers responded to an attempted theft of cooking oil at Scotrun Diner.

Upon arrival, police say, they located a white box truck backed up to the cooking oil tank at Nick’s Big Belly Deli in the Scotrun Plaza.

Officers stated they located the driver of the truck, 29-year-old Misael Gonzalez-Perez from New Jersey, and 36-year-old Emmanuel Jaquez-Nunez from New York who was behind the truck preparing to take oil out of the tank.

Nunez admitted they were stealing cooking oil from businesses, police note. Officials said, during a search of the vehicle they found four 500-gallon tanks and a grinder to pump in it.

Officers noted many of the tanks had cooking oil in them from other businesses.

Nunez and Gonzalez were charged with attempted theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and possessing instruments of a crime.