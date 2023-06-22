LATHROP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after they allegedly led police on a chase while three children were inside the car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 9 around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 140 block of Karhnak Road in Lathrop Township to serve a warrant on Dustin Cook, 35, of Hop Bottom, who was wanted on several arrest warrants.

Police say Cook and his wife, Jonelle Cook, 32, of Hop Bottom, were involved in a recent attempt to flee local police in a Jeep while three children were inside the car. PSP stated the Jeep fled the scene at a high speed in reverse into a field to avoid officers.

Troopers note the ages of the children are 4,1, and an infant boy.

Jonelle was placed under arrest while Dustin fled on foot from the scene, troopers said. As stated in the release, a perimeter was set up and Dustin was found hiding in the woods.

State police have charged Jonelle with hindering, endangering the welfare of children, and conspiracy. She remains in the Susquehanna County Prison on a $10,000 bail.

Dustin has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, flight to avoid arrest, recklessly endangering another person, and careless driving. He also remains in the Susquehanna County Prison on a $10,000 bail.