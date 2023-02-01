CARBONDALE, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people after an undercover sting found cocaine hidden inside a man’s underwear and a woman’s bra.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, in January drug investigators conducted an undercover sting involving crack cocaine sales in Carbondale done by a man named “Cuba”.

Investigators said they identified “Cuba” as Rolando Hidalgo, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, who messaged the informant that he will be in Carbondale after midnight on Saturday, January 28 with drugs to sell.

As stated in the affidavit, officers arrived at the designated location and arrest Hidalgo and a woman identified as Kristy Cimilluca, 40 of Hunlock Township.

During a search, police stated they found 31 grams of cocaine in Cimilluca’s bra and Hidalgo told detectives he had two bags of cocaine hidden in his underwear. Inside the car, officers seized 100 grams of marijuana.

Hidalgo and Cimilluca are both jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison. Hidalgo was placed on $250,000 bail and Cimilluca was placed on $100,000.