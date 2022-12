POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying two suspects they say used counterfeit $100 bills in Monroe County.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 13 around 6:30 p.m., two people attempted to use fake $100 bills to purchase items from an American Eagle in Pocono Township.

Pocono Township Police Department Pocono Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Iannazzo at 570-629-7200 ext 231.