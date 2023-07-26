EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced two men have been indicted for allegedly using over $7,000 in counterfeit cash at multiple stores in the tri-state area.

According to Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Eli Gabriel Lewis, Jr., 20, and Dejuan Smartt, 26, both of Brooklyn, conspired to pass counterfeit money at 16 different stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey between February 4 and February 22.

Investigators say on six different occasions Lewis and Smartt, either individually or collectively,

passed counterfeit $20 bills to retailers within the Middle District of Pennsylvania totaling $7,800 in fake cash.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.