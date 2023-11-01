LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are wanted by police for allegedly stealing lottery tickets from local businesses they were working at.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, officers are searching for Lyle Smith Jr. and his co-defendant Bobbie Probst, both from the Jersey Shore area.

Police say the two are accused of stealing lottery tickets and cigarette products from a local business they were employed by.

It is believed that Smith and Probst frequent areas of Jersey Shore and Lock Haven. Police note Smith is known to have substance abuse issues and has made statements about fleeing the state.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Lycoming Regional Police Department at 570-323-4987 and speak to detectives.