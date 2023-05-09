PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are investigating a theft where two people allegedly stole items from a gun shop in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 2 around 12:50 p.m., two men entered the Iron Cowboy Gun Shop in West Nanticoke.

Police say while inside the store, one man distracted the shop owner with small talk while the other hid several items in his pants.

Both of the men left the store and drove off in a dark-colored Mazda 6 with a temporary NJ registration plate, the car was last seen driving on State Route 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110 and reference incident PA2023-568502.