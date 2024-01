WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are wanted by police after being accused of stealing from Gerrity’s on Wyoming Avenue.

The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two pictured below.

Police say the two are suspects of a retail theft incident at a Gerrity’s on Wyoming Avenue.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Talktous@regionalpolice.org or message police on Facebook.