POCONO TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested after officers say they were found trying to steal cooking oil from a Monroe County diner.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Monday around 7:00 a.m., officers were called to an attempted cooking oil theft at the Scotrun Diner.

Police say the two suspects were in a Home Depot rental box truck when they pulled into the parking lot of the diner, opened the oil container, and left the parking lot heading towards State Route 611.

A traffic stop was conducted and the two suspects, Ronny Castillo-Santos, 25, from Allentown, and Miguel Caraballo-Moreno, 30, from Bronx, NY, were arrested.

Police say after a search of the vehicle, three oil containers were found, one of which was filled with stolen oil. Also located in the vehicle were a pump, hose, and cutting instruments.