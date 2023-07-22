MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two teens have been charged with stealing just over $500 worth of electronics from a Best Buy in central Pennsylvania.

On July 17 around 1:00 p.m., state police say they responded to the report of a retail theft from the Best Buy in the 100 block of Marketplace Boulevard in Monroe Township.

Investigators said two people, an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female, entered Best Buy and stole two Playstation 5 controllers, a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, the Superman 5 film collection, and several other items.

Officials listed to total price of the stolen items at $505.

Both of those involved were apprehended and charged with retail theft according to the release.