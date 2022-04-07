WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help identifying two individuals accused of stealing 12 bottles of champagne from the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on April 2 around 2:00 p.m., the persons pictured below entered the Wegmans on Highland Park Blvd. and allegedly stole 12 bottles of champagne from the wine and beer section.

Investigators state the total dollar amount lost in the theft was $673.88. Police say the suspects left the parking lot of Wegmans in a Chevy TrailBlazer.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police by texting 570-760-0215 or messaging the Wilkes-Barre Township Police on Facebook.