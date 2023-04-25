WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two are being charged after police say they used a slingshot to throw drugs into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, Kayshawn Amir George, 18, of Plymouth, and Susan T. Shaffer, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, were arrested Monday after they were caught using a slingshot to throw a package of marijuana into the exercise yard intended for an inmate.

As stated in the affidavit, detectives learned that an attempt would be made around 1:00 p.m. Monday as Shaffer was conspiring with an inmate to get drugs into the prison using a slingshot to shoot over the walls and fences.

Police said they set up surveillance around the facility and saw Geroge and Shaffer parking near a Chinese restaurant and walking on North River Street towards the prison.

The two were then seen walking behind the juvenile detention building that faces the rear of the correctional facility. According to court documents, Shafer handed Geroge a package and he placed it in a slingshot and propelled it.

Shaffer and Geroge were arrested when they returned to their car. Both have been charged with possession of a controlled substance/contraband for an inmate and possession of a controlled substance.

George was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail and Shaffer was jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.