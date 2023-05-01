LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for two men for their alleged involvement in several credit card thefts across Luzerne County.

According to the Kingston Police Department, the two men pictured below are wanted for questioning in the investigation of several credit card thefts in the Pittston and Kingston areas.

Pittston officers say the two are known to operate a dark-colored Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittston Patrolman Chad Jacobs at 570-654-2425 ext. 534 or the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674 ext. 427.