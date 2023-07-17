DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County want to know if there are more victims of alleged weekend scams.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, two people were collecting donations in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Dallas Township.

Officers said the pair falsely claimed the money was to build a school in the Back Mountain for deaf, mute, and disabled children, then collected names and cash. They presented the petition/flyer pictured, collecting names and donations.

Dallas Township Police Department

The two suspects have been arrested and remain in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Anyone who gave money to the pair is urged to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.