TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft.

Pocono Township Police Department

Police say the two women pictured entered the Tommy Hilfiger and stole an undisclosed amount of items from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Township police at 570-629-7200.