WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after police say they groomed and sold children for sexual acts.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers conducted an investigation involving Jennifer Gibbs, 36, Allen Frazier, 39, and another person who were allegedly grooming two female juveniles.

Police say Gibbs and Frazier groomed two girls ages 12 and 16 to perform sexual acts. The two would sexually exploit and traffic the victims for money and drugs, detectives said.

Gibbs admitted to officers in an interview that she attempted to “serve up” the minors to Frazier, as recently as August 3, in exchange for crack cocaine and cash, according to police.

Frazier is currently detained in state prison on a parole violation and is expected to be arraigned on the charges of trafficking and drug possession.

Gibbs was arraigned on the charges of trafficking, prostitution, and endangering the welfare of a child. She remains at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000.00 bail.