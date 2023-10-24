LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being accused of fleeing from police and almost hitting multiple people including officers with their car.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, on October 11 deputies arrived at a house in Lehighton to serve a warrant on 50-year-old Wendy Kneller for failing to appear in court for multiple charges.

When police arrived they say Kneller and 45-year-old Thomas Schaub ignored deputies commands, jumped into a car, and fled the scene nearly running over two deputies.

Schaub who was driving the car, continued to reverse at a high speed and almost hit pedestrians that were waiting at a bus stop for their children, as stated in the release.

On October 19 officers found where both Schaub and Kneller were staying and secured the area. Schuab was asked to surrender peacefully, however, Schuab did not exit the home and a search warrant to forcibly enter the house was executed, police stated.

Schaub was immediately taken into custody and after a search of the house, Kneller was found on the second floor trying to hide herself under clothing and blankets, according to Carbon County Sheriffs

Schaub was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing officers, hindering the apprehension of a fugitive, and other related charges.