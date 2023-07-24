TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men who they say distracted employees to steal from a clothing store at the Crossing Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers were called to the Hugo Boss store in the Crossings Outlets for a reported theft on Sunday around 4:00 p.m.

Police say two men (pictured below) conspired to steal items on the sales floor while distracting employees.

Pocono Township Police Department

Through further investigation, it was learned while the two were leaving the store they were stopped by an employee. One of the suspects allegedly pushed the employee out of the way and the two fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the two pictured suspects is asked to contact Officer Christopher Gupko at cgupko@poconopd.org or by leaving a tip on the Pocono Twp. police site.