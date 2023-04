WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two suspects they say were involved in car break-ins in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, two men pictured below are suspects in recent car break-ins within the Wilkes-Barre area.

Wilkes-Barre Police Department

Police are asking for public help in identifying the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hartman at 570-208-4125.