LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they assaulted an officer during a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to the Larksville Police Department, on Saturday around 8:00 p.m., an officer pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu for speeding near Citgo Express Food Mart on East State Street.

Police say the car was being driven by Kiyana Mae Daniely, 20, of Hanover Township, and the passenger, Anwan Lavar Burns, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, jumped out and began yelling, “I’m not doing this again so (expletive) you. Not this time.”

Burns began getting aggressive toward the officer, lunging at him, tackling the officer to the ground, choking him, and punching the officer multiple times, as stated in the affidavit.

While Burns allegedly assaulted the officer, police said Dainely reportedly began kicking the officer in the chest and punched his head multiple times. A witness began to stop the assault, Burns then ran away and the officer began to chase him through a drainage pipe under Route 11.

Officers stated both Burns and Daniely got away and multiple police agencies began searching for them. Daniely was later found at her residence where she was taken into custody.

On Sunday, Burns was spotted near Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue and a foot chase began until Burns was captured along Solomon Creek.

Burns faces 15 counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault, and other related charges. Burns remains at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail after being deemed a threat to the community and a flight risk.

Daniely faces five counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault, and other related charges. She was jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

The officer suffered injuries to his head and torso during the fight.