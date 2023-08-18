WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men they say are part of a theft ring, stealing $17,000 from Targets in multiple states.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the two men pictured below are allegedly responsible for thefts at Target stores along the eastern seaboard.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police say the suspects are known to have stolen from stores in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Investigators stated the two are responsible for the loss of $17,000.

The two were reported by officers to have stolen $2,000 of merchandise from the Wilkes-Barre Township Target on Friday. Then they headed to Dickson City and Stroudsburg and allegedly committed more thefts at the respective Target stores.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department: Image of the suspect’s car

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Jon Kaskey by messaging Wilkes-Barre Township Facebook, emailing kaskey@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, texting 570-760-0215, or calling 570-606-4791.