WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two 15 years olds suffering from gunshot injuries in Williamsport.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Sunday a reported shooting happened in the 2100 Block of Boyd Street around 9:30 pm.

Officers say once on scene, two 15-year-old boys were on the porch of the house suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment, there is no update on their current conditions.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Williamsport police at (570) 327-7560.