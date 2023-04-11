EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was part of a disturbance at a Walmart parking lot that lead to him hitting a responding trooper with his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 28 around 9:00 p.m. troopers were called to a Walmart parking lot in Wyoming County for a “disturbance.”

Police say a suspect, later identified as Jeffery Posten, 60, of Meshoppen, fled from troopers in a car and reversed into an occupied vehicle behind him. Posten continued to flee the scene when he struck a patrol unit and drove toward a trooper hitting him in the legs, PSP stated.

State police were able to arrest Posten on March 30. He has been charged with aggravated assault, fleeing police, reckless endangerment, careless driving, and other related charges.