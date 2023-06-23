SUSQUEHANNA BOROUGH, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after he was found speeding and nearly hit a trooper causing a chase.

According to Pennyslvnia State Police, on May 11 around 8:00 p.m. a traffic stop was initiated on car speeding that nearly hit a state police patrol unit on Erie Blouvard in Susquehanna Borough.

The driver, later idneifed as James Mitchell IV, 23, of Susuquehanna, fled from troopers at a high-speed causing a chase and ending when Mitchell pulled into a residence.

Mitchell was placed under arrest and charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest and traffic violations. PSP notes Mitchell was known to have DUI suspended driver’s license.