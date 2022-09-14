MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday, 25-year-old Chasity Frailey took the stand to testify against Randy Halterman, who’s accused of shooting Frailey and Adam Shultz after they broke into his property back in January 2021.

On the stand, Frailey told jurors that they liked to explore abandoned buildings and came across Halterman’s property.

She told the defense she didn’t see any ‘no trespassing signs’ and that Adam pushed through a window and opened the door to the home.

When upstairs, she said Adam told her not to go inside a room because he thought someone may be inside. That’s when she says they saw a barrel of a gun shooting at them.

Frailey was shot in the stomach – the two ran down the stairs and she said on the stand that they were at the bottom of the stairs when Adam was begging for him to stop shooting and that they didn’t know anyone was there.

Adam was then shot in the chest and head – he was pronounced dead at the scene. Frailey was hospitalized and recovered.

Halterman was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he told police he shot two people who broke into his property on Paradise trail in Stroud Township.

Eyewitness News spoke with a longtime friend of Halterman who says if they didn’t break in – they wouldn’t be at a trial.

