SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators say they seized “tranq-dope”, a fentanyl and animal tranquilizer mixture during a raid at a Scranton hotel room.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on May 30 a confidential informal (CI) informed them a woman, later identified as Cristin Cole, 43, of Moosic, was selling “tranq dope” at the Econo Lodge.

Police say a search warrant was issued for a room at the Econo Lodge and as a result, 14 blue wax-paper bags stamped “Maybach”, containing “tranq dope”, which is fentanyl mixed with a veterinary tranquilizer called Xylazine, were seized.

Cole was arrested and charged with four drug-related charges and false reports because she told officers three of her children were “handed over” to a drug dealer to pay off a debt. However, investigators said it turned out to be a lie, and her children were safe and in school.

Detectives say Xylazine has been known to cause open wounds and dead tissue that if untreated, could lead to amputation.

Cole remains in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.