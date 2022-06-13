STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Stroudsburg is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that stole a trailer from the parking lot on Sunday.

According to the Chick-fil-A Bartonsville, located in the 115 Plaza at 611 Lane in Stroudsburg, during the early hours of Sunday morning, a white truck (pictured below) stole the restaurant’s 26-foot trailer, which housed a large amount of their extra dry storage products.

The registration tag on the vehicle reads XNG-3701.







The restaurant says these products are essential in ensuring that they are able to serve the community without any disruptions. Especially now, with ongoing supply chain issues.

The restaurant is offering a reward for any information leading to the recovery of the trailer and products. Anyone with information can contact them via Facebook.