CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police pulled over an “erratic” driver where they say over $2,000 in cash, guns, and multiple drugs were seized from the car.

According to the Catawissa Borough Police Department, on April 30 around 8:50 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop on a car that was driving erratically, crossing over the center lane, slowing down then speeding up and swerving into traffic.

Police identified the driver as Thomas Kolifa Koroma, who was accompanied by a juvenile passenger. Officers said a smell of marijuana was immediately detected.

Catawissa Borough Police Department

A search was conducted inside the car and investigators seized the following:

Two illegally concealed firearms under the driver’s side and passenger side seats

30-round magazines with one in the chamber

Several packets of marijuana

Digital scale

glassine baggies

$2,451 in cash

Koroma was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on roadways laned for traffic. He was transported to the Columbia County Prison where he is being held on a $100,000 bail.

The juvenile was also charged with the same offenses and taken into custody by juvenile probation.