SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers issued a traffic stop in Scranton resulting in drugs seized from a man’s underwear and DUI charges.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers pulled over a car in the 300 block of Olive Street in Scranton after investigators saw it was being driven by Almon Hopkins, who has a suspended license.

Police say they pulled over the car for “erratic driving behavior” and once they approached Hopkins officers claimed to have smelled alcohol on his breath and saw his eyes bloodshot.

Investigators stated Hopkins refused to allow officers to search his vehicle and declined to cooperate with a sobriety test. As a result, officers said they arrested Hopkins and found cocaine hidden in his underwear.

After Hopkins’s arrest police conducted a search into Hopkins’s car and seized two containers of alcohol, crack cocaine, and synthetic marijuana.

Hopkins was out on bail for a felony drug and firearm case back in November 2022. He is now charged with multiple drug offenses and DUI.