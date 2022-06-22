HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after a traffic stop led them to a full functioning marijuana operation.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 Troopers conducted an investigation into the distribution of marijuana at a house in the 70 block of Bennett Road in Herrick Township, Susquehanna County.

Police say the investigation started after Bradley Snyder, 45, of Union Dale was found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Investigators say Snyder admitted to operating a marijuana grow facility when police arrived to search his home.

PSP states Troopers discovered a fully functional “marijuana grow operation” in Snyders residence containing 35 marijuana plants, packages of marijuana, and packing material.

Pennsylvania State Police Susquehanna unit is continuing the investigation