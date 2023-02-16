PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a former convicted felon after they say a traffic stop found him driving under the influence with meth and a gun.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 84 around 12:21 a.m. in Pike County for code violations.

Police say during the traffic stop the driver, Chad Patrone, 39, of Greentown, showed signs that “criminal activity” was happening.

Troopers said they served a search warrant inside Patron’s car and found a gun, methamphetamine, and other related drug paraphernalia.

PSP notes Patrone was discovered to be a convicted felon and is not to possess a weapon. He also exhibited signs of being under the influence of drugs.

Patrone was arrested and taken to the Ike County Correctional Facility. Charges were filed through the district court.