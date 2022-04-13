BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after a traffic stop discovered he was driving under the influence and obtained a firearm.

According to officials, an officer stops a vehicle driven by Salvatore Ferrara on East 3rd Street in Bloomsburg, Saturday.

As the officer conducted an investigation he discovered a 9mm handgun concealed in the vehicle. Ferrara is not licensed to carry a firearm, say, officials.

As stated in the release, Ferrara was also driving under the influence of alcohol when police pulled him over.

Ferrara faces charges of carrying a firearm without a permit and DUI.