HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs while he was driving with a child.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Theodore Bickley, 52, of Collegeville was pulled over for committing traffic violations on Manor Drive and Middle Easton Belmont Pike in Hamilton Township.

Troopers stated during the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that Bickley was in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Investigators believe he had intentions to distribute the narcotics. The troopers say they determined Bickley’s actions endangered the 5-year-old girl that was under his care.

Bickley also had an active arrest warrant for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.