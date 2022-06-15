CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop for a woman not wearing a seatbelt lead to her arrest for drug possession.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 10 around 11:00 p.m. on Robert P Casey Highway troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a revoked registration and expired inspection certificate.

PSP stated the driver, Samantha Russel, 28, of Hawley, had a suspended license and was not wearing a seat belt.

During the traffic stop, officers say Russel was found to be in possession of meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Russel has been charged with drug possession and other charges