MONROE TWP., SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a traffic stop led to a group of six being cited for underage drinking.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers pulled over a car on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. for an equipment violation.

Police say the six occupants in the vehicle were determined to be under the age of 21 and all were under the influence of alcohol.

The occupants, three males between the ages of 19-20 and three females between the ages of 15-19, were cited for underage drinking.