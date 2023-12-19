WYSOX TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating an assault after a woman slapped a waitress in the face while working and then another woman when she was asked to leave.

According to PSP on Friday, December 8 around 9:20 a.m., troopers responded to Pipher’s Diner located on Route 6 in Wysox Township, Bradford County, for a reported assault.

Troopers say upon arrival they learned Roberta Johnson, 75, of Towanda smacked a waitress. Johnson was promptly asked to leave, and then smacked another woman across the face.

Johnson was issued a non-traffic citation for her actions through Magestrial District Court.