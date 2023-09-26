TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are reporting a mother is facing charges after her toddler was left alone and found walking on a road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 19 around 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to Interchange Road on Route 209 in Carbon County for a 3-4-year-old with a diaper on walking on the road with a dog.

Troopers arrived on the scene and two witnesses took the child off the roadway. Police say shortly after they arrived the child’s mother arrived on the scene.

Police are charging the 37-year-old woman from Leighton with endangering the welfare of a child.