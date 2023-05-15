BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is facing charges after police say a toddler was found escaping a house eight times in one day, running naked through the streets.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 12 around 9:00 a.m., troopers were called to an unattended nude 3-year-old on Pellinore Drive in Bald Eagle Township.

Witnesses told police the toddler was seen walking around the area about a tenth of a mile away from his house. Troopers say the toddler was seen leaving the house a total of eight times over the span of 30 minutes but was stopped by the witnesses.

PSP was able to make contact with the toddler’s mother, 28-year-old Davina Solt from Lock Haven, inside the home. She was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

Solt has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.