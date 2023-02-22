TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna woman has been charged with a drug deal that resulted in the death of another person in 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, on February 16, 2021, officers responded to investigate a death that was suspected to be an overdose.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they saw evidence of drug use and a TCL cell phone often used in drug-related transactions.

Investigators say after an executed search warrant they were able to find a contact in the victim’s phone under the name “Jayy” who the police later identified as Yvonne Scott.

After further investigation, officers went to the address connected to Scott’s name and located a car there also registered to Scott, police say.

Upon arrival at the known address, police say they made a connection to a Tobyhanna man who has the same address and was charged in November 2022 for selling narcotics.

Scott has been charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death and one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.