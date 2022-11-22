EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Darius Jamal Scott, 45, of Tobyhanna, was indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges from around April 2022 to June 15, 2022, Scott conspired with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Monroe County area.

The maximum penalty under federal law Scott faces is 40 years of in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.