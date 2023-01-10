LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he was found with large amounts of meth and heroin in his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 3 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a silver Infiniti two-door coupe in Lewisburg for tinted windows.

Police say the driver, Scotch Hanning, 43, of Selinsgrove, was found to be in possession of a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine.

Hanning has been charged with manufacturing with into to deliver drugs, drug possession, criminal use of a communication device, obstructed windows, and no rear lights.