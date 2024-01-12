Police say they received reports of multiple drive-by shootings throughout the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting that left Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin hospitalized on Thursday. Now, troopers are piecing together what happened in the hours leading up to the incident.

According to a criminal affidavit, on Wednesday, January 10, around 11:50 p.m., Scranton police responded to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue in Scranton for reports of gunfire behind a home.

As the complaint reads, police responded but didn’t find any evidence of shots being fired in the area.

Police say around eight minutes later, just before midnight on January 10, another report came in of shots being fired into a home located in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they discovered shots had been fired into the home and police decided to canvass the area.

According to law enforcement, police discovered surveillance video from a neighbor of a dark-colored sedan running a stop sign at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Orchard Street.

The affidavit reads, that during the time of these shootings, Scranton detectives were monitoring an Instagram Live video of a man, identified as Jeremiah Cleveland, 19, (seen below) talking about the shootings that occurred in Scranton, challenging anyone who had a problem with him to meet him in Mayfield, Lackawanna County.

Courtesy: Lackawanna County Prison

Investigators say Cleveland can be heard in the video saying he had multiple firearms inside the home and another man, identified as Aiden Deininger, can be seen wearing a red hooded jacket, showing a “snub-nose-style revolver.”

Officers say Cleveland also dropped a pin, indicating his location at 810 Chestnut Street in Mayfield. Police state they searched for the address but it didn’t exist.

Detectives say Cleveland was seen live streaming on Instagram from Sheetz gas station located on Meredith Street in Carbondale Twp. Police went to the gas station and obtained video surveillance showing the same dark-colored sedan that was seen in the neighbor’s surveillance footage and a partial PA registration was obtained.

Court documents state the partial registration was cross-checked with “License Plate Readers (LPRs) in Scranton, and a match was confirmed for PA registration number MGD0588. LPRs in Scranton showed the dark-colored sedan traveling from center city to south Scranton around 11:48 p.m. to the reported shootings on Harrison and Prospect avenues, just minutes before another shooting.

Police say on Thursday, January 11, around 4:30 a.m. Cleveland posted another Instagram Live video saying another shooting was going to happen at a home in the 700 block of Orchard Street in Scranton. Deininger was also seen in the video, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say officers assembled, traveled to the area, and found a 2006 grey Ford Fusion with the PA registration MGD0588 at 4:38 a.m. just minutes after the Instagram Live post. Police say no one was located in the vehicle so they began to search the area.

According to the affidavit, Deininger was ultimately taken into custody and a .38 special “snub-nose” style revolver was recovered next to him.

Investigators state that on Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m., a Scranton police officer, who is also a Scranton High School resource officer, identified Jeremiah Cleveland as the Instagram user, and found his address to a home in Mayfield, Lackawanna County.

Around 9:30 a.m., PSP said troopers received records from Instagram related to Cleveland’s account that included live videos streaming overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning showing Cleveland holding a firearm and shooting it from the Ford Fusion.

The video also shows Deininger holding a gun and firing out of the vehicle the two were traveling in, police say.

According to state police, the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene on Prospect Avenue where two bullets were found lodged into a home. One was discovered in the living room and the other in the kitchen ceiling.

State police say the gray Ford Fusion was also processed and a black Ruger LCR revolver was found.

Troopers say they ran a records check which failed to show a weapons permit for Cleveland or Deininger, as both men are under 21 years old.

Cleveland was arraigned after being taken into custody on Thursday. Bail was denied and he was remanded to Lackawanna County Prison.

Court documents say Cleveland faces two felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, a felony charge of possessing a firearm without a license, one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility and recklessly endangering another person.

PSP Major Mike Carroll said in a press conference held Thursday these shootings were not random but were targeted and were related to gang activity.

With any gang activity, there is always a caution for the public, we do know that these shootings were targeted for other gang members, maybe their residence or location. But you have neighbors, you have people walking up and down the street so you always have to be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious contact your local police department.” Major Mike Carroll, PSP

The Scranton Police Department can be reached at 570-348-4141 and PSP can also be reached at 570-963-3156.

As of the publishing time of this article, no charges have been filed against Deininger.