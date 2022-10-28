CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he was found trespassing at his neighbor’s home causing injury to a 3-year-old girl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 14 around 8:30 p.m., troopers were called to Valley Road in Chesnut Hill Township for an altercation between neighbors.

PSP says a 38-year-old man, from Effort, went to his neighbor’s home and unwelcomely entered the house.

The man became verbally aggressive towards the homeowner and a fight broke out while a 3-year-old girl was laying on the floor, troopers stated.

Police say the child was stepped on and injured along with the homeowner’s girlfriend.

The man was arrested and his charges are pending at this time.