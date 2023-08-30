SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three women are being accused of an attack on a 14-year-old girl, causing four of her teeth to get knocked out, police said.

According to the Scranton Police Department, three women, Samantha Jones, 34, Ciara Fulton, 38, and Michelle Gardner, 30, all from Scranton, were arrested for an assault of a juvenile.

Police say the victim told officers Monday night that Fulton and Gardner asked her “why she disrespected Fulton’s children” and then assaulted her on a porch in the 500 block of New Street.

Investigators learned the victim looks after Fulton’s children on occasion.

Fulton and Gardner arrived at the police station to “clear their names” and admitted to harming the teen, as stated in the affidavit. Fulton told officers she struck the teen twice because she believed “the child had been disrespectful,” investigators stated.

According to court documents, the victim told police she believed Jones, arranged the assault because it was Jones who messaged her to go to New Street. When Jones was interviewed police said she admitted to watching Fulton and Gardner hit the victim.

All three women face the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Simple assault

Disorderly conduct

Harassment

The three are jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.