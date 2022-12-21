LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at the Red Lobster Restaurant in Williamsport.

The victim told police that she laid her purse near the outside of the booth and later found it closer to the booth behind her. The victim realized her wallet was stolen that contained two debit cards, and a credit card.

PSP said they learned three women were sitting in the booth behind the victim and a waitress was able to describe them to troopers.

Through further investigation police were able to track the three women down on a Wegman’s security camera. They then were seen at CVS located in South Williamsport and a Dollar General.

Police noted that the victim’s credit card was used across Williamsport after it was stolen. PSP is continuing to investigate.