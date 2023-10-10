TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three women are being accused of stealing items worth nearly $1,000 from the Nike store at the Pocono Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Nike in the Pocono Preuim Outlets in Tannersville for a report of a retail theft.

Three women, pictured below, are being accused of conspiring to steal items from the store around 2:40 p.m. on October 4.

Pocono Township Police

Police say the suspects took 11 pairs of sneakers totaling $989.99 by hiding them in large bags before leaving the store.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Kylie Tausendfreundt at 570-629-7200 ext. 229 or by email to ktausendfreundt@poconopd.org.