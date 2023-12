LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for three individuals in Luzerne County with warrants for their arrest in the Narcotics Division.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police, they are seeking public help with locating the three people pictured below.

Police note if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals you can contact officers at 570-654-3001 or submit an anonymous tip at talktous@regionalpolice.org.