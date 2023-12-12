WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three people who are accused of stealing gaming items from a Luzerne County Target.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the three pictured below entered Target on December 3.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

While in the store the suspects allegedly stole electronics and gaming peripherals.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Ptlm Joseph Wozniak at wozniak@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, text 570 760 0215, or call 570 606 4791.