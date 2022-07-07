HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for three suspects they say stole money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken in Hazleton.
According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers received a report of three suspects stealing money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken located at 2 E. Diamond Avenue on July 5th.
Investigators are looking to identify the actors involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City Police Department at 570-459-4940.