HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for three suspects they say stole money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken in Hazleton.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers received a report of three suspects stealing money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken located at 2 E. Diamond Avenue on July 5th.

Investigators are looking to identify the actors involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City Police Department at 570-459-4940.