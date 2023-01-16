JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly forced people out of their car and robbed them of multiple items.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to a car robbery on State Route 42 in Lycoming County.

Police say a 28-year-old man from Muncy Valley, forced three people out of their car and stole items from inside.

The suspect fled the scene however police were able to locate him and he was placed into custody.

The man was later released from the Lycoming County Prison and charges were filed through the district court.